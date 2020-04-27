Residents of Manchester communities plead for water

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Residents of the Knockpatrick and Sunset Crescent communities in Manchester have expressed frustration at water shortages in recent weeks, even as the COVID-19 pandemic threatens.

Marlene Freeman, a university student who lives at Sunset Crescent, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the water shortage has had and continues to have drastic effects on day to day life.

"The lack of water has affected me in that sometimes, I don't have water to carry out basic activities such as: cooking, drinking, washing and bathing," she said.

Freeman added that “due to this, I am forced to find transportation to go in another community in search of water or to buy bottled water. This can be costly and as a university student, this can become very challenging as I am not always financially (able).”

She expressed that “with the rise of COVID-19 cases, I'm extremely disgruntled since I'm not able to keep myself hydrated which is necessary. I'm also unable to thoroughly clean my surroundings and along with not being able to wash my hands on a regular basis to decrease the chances of contracting or spreading the virus.”

Science teacher at Belair High School in Mandeville, Deneil Walker, said there has been barely any water in the pipes for weeks now.

"Some nights, we might be lucky to get a bucket, two bottles, then a cup if I was lucky, then the tap stopped altogether. Then, no water, which means that sometimes I have to walk a few blocks in order to fill containers during the day. It is very disheartening,” he complained.

Walker said that as bad as his own case was, he knew that “many …would willingly join in beating empty buckets and drums out of angst concerning this water situation.”

He added that “in light of the recent COVID-19 scare, we are told to wash hands frequently, and practice other hygiene measures and we have to wash dishes, clothes and flush toilets and we barely have any running water. All this talk is idealistic but unless there is a tangible plan to properly service our community with water, then COVID-19 will just be another guest to the party to start with dysentery, gastroenteritis and influenza around here.”

When contacted, National Water Commission (NWC) Representative, Jabreena Bryan said efforts were being made to correct an "unfortunate" situation.

“I am sorry that this is the reality for some. The Regional Manager is already working on projects to restore water to communities without. We know especially with this virus that's spreading, water is needed even more.”

The two communities have reported that water scarcities have been ongoing for two weeks now.

Quade Thompson