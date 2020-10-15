Residents protest police shooting in Waltham

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Waltham Park residents took to the streets this morning to protest the police shooting of a young man from the area Tuesday night.

The mother of the man said her son was on Campbell's Boulevard using free wifi when police drove up, shone a light on him, and shot him.

She said her son knew one of the officers and kept asking him why he shot him, as they grew up together.

He was taken to hospital where he is being treated.

The mother, and the dozens of residents who showed up to protest, said they came out because the police were disrespectful in their dealings with the residents and had been dishonest about the series of events, claiming there was a shootout.

“We have to protest because we want justice. You know how much people pickney inside there [the lane]? Police say they serve and protect and we should always give them information and we must trust them, but we can't trust them.”

She added: “Is not everybody living in the innercity is gunman. We want justice!”

The police are investigating.

Garfield Robinson