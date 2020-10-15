Residents protest police shooting in Waltham
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Waltham Park residents took to the streets this morning to protest the police shooting of a young man from the area Tuesday night.
The mother of the man said her son was on Campbell's Boulevard using free wifi when police drove up, shone a light on him, and shot him.
She said her son knew one of the officers and kept asking him why he shot him, as they grew up together.
He was taken to hospital where he is being treated.
The mother, and the dozens of residents who showed up to protest, said they came out because the police were disrespectful in their dealings with the residents and had been dishonest about the series of events, claiming there was a shootout.
“We have to protest because we want justice. You know how much people pickney inside there [the lane]? Police say they serve and protect and we should always give them information and we must trust them, but we can't trust them.”
She added: “Is not everybody living in the innercity is gunman. We want justice!”
The police are investigating.
Garfield Robinson
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy