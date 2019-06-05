Residents removing zinc fences in Gregory Park

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The community of Gregory Park, in St Catherine, is undergoing a zinc fence removal exercise, in addition to the general beautification of the area.

Under the project, being carried out by the political representatives and volunteers from the community, concrete walls are replacing the zinc fences, overgrown trees are being cut and drains cleaned.

“We are pulling down the zinc, and building up walls. We are all working together to ensure that our children live in safety,” said Member of Parliament for East Central St Catherine, Alando Terrelonge, while speaking at the Gregory Park Primary School, recently.

Terrelonge, who is also Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, said the community members have responded well to uplifting their community.

“We want the community to look alive. I find that people will take pride in their communities once you have good leadership steering the way, and doing projects that are meaningful,” he said.

The MP also praised the efforts of several people and entities for a “great partnership”, which include the parish's Health Department, the Social Development Commission and the Councillor.

“We are working with all our communities, to ensure that the beautification continues. When people take pride in their communities, then change starts to happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, community member, Adrian Taylor, said it pleased him to see what is happening .

“It is overwhelming, and we have to keep it clean. It is pointing in the right direction, and we are working as a team,” he said.