Residents set car ablaze after 2-y-o killed in crash

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A two-year-old boy died yesterday after he was hit by a motorcar travelling on March Pen Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The police said the vehicle was subsequently set ablaze by an angry mob after the occupants fled the scene on foot.

The deceased has been identified as Tayshawn McDonald of the community.

Police reports indicate that about 11:30 am, Tayshawn was in his community when he was hit by a Suzuki Swift motorcar. The police said a passing motorist transported him to hospital where he died whilst being treated.

Both the police and the Spanish Town Fire Department were contacted to conduct cooling down operations.

The police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident and are appealing to anyone with information that can assist to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.