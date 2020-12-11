Resolution passed to name street in Duanvale after late supercentenarian

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— A resolution for the naming of a street in the community of Duanvale in honour of late supercentenarian Violet Mosse-Brown, was passed at yesterday's general monthly meeting of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The resolution was moved by Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the Sherwood Content Division, Dunstan Harper and seconded by JLP councillor for the Albert Town Division, Nicole Nugent.

Mosse Brown, affectionately called “Aunt V” became the world's oldest living person following the death of Italian Emma Morano on April 15, 2017.

The Duanvale resident later died at the age of 117 years, 189 days on September 15, 2017.

Speaking in Trelawny prior to Mosse Brown's passing, Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie promised that the Government would spend some $3million to repave the road leading to the home of the senior citizen, adding that the road would be named after her.

But while the road has been repaired the resolution was not moved by the TMC to undertake the naming of the street in honour of the late community matriarch.

In moving the resolution, Harper, who is also a resident of Duanvale, underscored that Mosse Brown was an outstanding member of the community.

Chairman of the TMC, Colin Gager, who is also mayor of Falmouth, revealed plans to rename the street on Mosse Brown's birthdate in March 2021.

Members of the late supercentenarian's family are also planning to host a major celebratory event for her in the community and Gager disclosed that he is already in contact with members of the family who are seeking to culminate their event with the renaming ceremony.

Horace Hines