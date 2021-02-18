Resources available to secure vaccines for some two million Jamaicans

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says the country has the resources to secure vaccines for some two million Jamaicans.

The minister said that budget was announced today. He said it means the government has allocated over US$34 million ($5 billion) for these facilities.

The minister was speaking during today's COVID Conservations.

“In addition to COVAX, we are also as I said in talks with India, Moderna and the private sector and the Africa Medical Supplies platform through Caricom. So the discussions that are taking place now are around how we secure the stocks of vaccines not whether or not we can afford it.