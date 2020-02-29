Restoration of service from Havenmeade Pumping Station set for Monday – NWC

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says that its team is still carrying out work to facilitate the resumption of operation at the Havenmeade Pumping Station in St Andrew.

According to the NWC, the work has been slowed by the significant repairs needed for the damaged equipment.

The Company today indicated that the repairs are expected to be completed by late Monday, March 2. In the interim water will be trucked to the affected areas, the NWC said.

Areas affected include Kinswood, Ursa Major, Belgrade Heights, West Meade, Highland Drive, and Smokey Vale.