Restoration of service from Havenmeade Pumping Station set for Monday – NWC
ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says that its team is still carrying out work to facilitate the resumption of operation at the Havenmeade Pumping Station in St Andrew.
According to the NWC, the work has been slowed by the significant repairs needed for the damaged equipment.
The Company today indicated that the repairs are expected to be completed by late Monday, March 2. In the interim water will be trucked to the affected areas, the NWC said.
Areas affected include Kinswood, Ursa Major, Belgrade Heights, West Meade, Highland Drive, and Smokey Vale.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy