Restorative justice centre could be established in Greenwich Farm

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Ministry of Justice is looking to establish a restorative justice centre in Greenwich Farm, St Andrew, to serve members of that community and surrounding areas.

This was disclosed by Portfolio Minister Delroy Chuck during today's Access to Justice virtual town hall meeting.

He said 15 community members have signalled their willingness to receive training as justice facilitators

“Indeed, just two weeks ago, the community of Greenwich Farm was so impressed by what is happening in Tivoli Gardens, Denham Town, Tower Hill [and] Trench Town that they came to visit us and say they want a restorative justice centre, and we are looking at how we can have one in Greenwich Farm,” he said.

The minister noted that there are 18 restorative justice centres across Jamaica, adding that they are “making a difference in communities”.

Restorative justice is a process whereby all the parties with a stake in a particular offence come together to collectively resolve the aftermath of the offence and its implications for the future. The emphasis is on repairing harm caused by conflict or crime.

Chuck described restorative justice as an approach to healing conflicts at every level of the society.

He said training in restorative justice will be undertaken at all levels of the society to ensure that conflicts are resolved amicably.