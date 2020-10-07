Restricted access along some St Thomas roadways still — NWA
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Following two days of torrential rainfall associated with Hurricane Delta, the National Works Agency (NWA) is still working to reopen a number of roadways in St Thomas.
NWA Manager of Communication and Customer Services, Stephen Shaw, said the roadway from Dalvey Housing Scheme to Golden Drove remains impassable due to flooding.
He said that while the roadways from Windsor Forest to Cedar Valley and Mahogany Vale are currently being cleared to re-establish access, motorists must exercise caution when using these corridors.
Shaw said it is still raining in these areas and so individuals who have to use the fording between Hagley Gap and Mahogany Vale have to be mindful of the rising river.
The agency, however, noted that previously flooded corridors such as Bath to Hordley, Hordley to Haning and Morant Bay to Port Morant in eastern St Thomas are now passable as floodwaters have receded.
The NWA added that the roadway from Williamsfield to Cedar Grove, which was impassable up to yesterday, has now been opened to single lane.
The agency further discouraged motorists as well as pedestrians from attempting to use flooded roadways or bridges that have been closed.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy