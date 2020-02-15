Restrictions at Up Park Camp as two firearms go missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Access and exit at the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Up Park Camp base has been restricted.



The restrictions were put in place after a systems check on the weapons inventory revealed that two M-16 rifles were missing.



Subsequently, movement in and out of Camp has been confined as checks are completed to determine circumstances surrounding the missing weapons. There is also a physical search underway at the base.



"We are currently doing our investigations and will provide an update soon," Major Basil Jarrett, civil military cooperation officer at JDF, told OBSERVER ONLINE. Kimberley Hibbert

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT