Resumption of Guyana/Suriname ferry to be discussed at diplomatic level

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Guyana's Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill says the resumption of the Guyana/Suriname ferry service will be discussed at the diplomatic level between the two countries.

The minister made the statement on the sidelines of another engagement hosted on Wednesday at his ministry.

“That is going to be discussed and determined at the diplomatic level. We had established a date in December. That was shifted because of the Cuban caravan that was assembled at the border and [we're] looking for a diplomatic solution on how we deal with that.”

Edghill also said the MV Canawaima is in dry dock in Suriname for repairs. Director-General of the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), Stephen Thomas and two technical officers from the ministry will travel to Suriname to inspect the vessel and make an assessment.

Nevertheless, the minister said that once a resolution is reached, systems are in place to resume ferry service.

“The Ministry of Public Works with the support of the Transport and Harbour Department stands willing and ready at any moment to deploy the MB Sandaka to start to provide service between

Guyana and Suriname once we could have the agreement between both sides and the resolution to the problem that developed at South Drain. So, there is no impediment in opening the crossing as it relates to the boat because there is a substitute vessel that is available to start working.”

Last November, Guyana and Suriname signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the construction of a bridge linking the two countries. The signing was done during President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali's official state visit to Suriname.

The president had said, “Once constructed, not if constructed, the bridge will serve as a permanent physical link between the people of Guyana and Suriname but more importantly, that link to the rest of the South American continent.”

Guyana and Suriname have had formal diplomatic ties for 45 years.