Retired chemist Professor Emeritus Tara Dasgupta confirmed as sixth COVID-19 victim
KINGSTON, Jamaica — OBSERVER ONLINE can now confirm that retired chemist Professor Emeritus Tara Dasgupta who is linked to the University of the West Indies (UWI) and who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. He has thus become the sixth recorded victim of COVID-19 in the island.
In a story first carried earlier today by OBSERVER ONLINE, it was reported that the professor, who reportedly had underlying conditions, died suddenly this morning. OBSERVER ONLINE at the time of posting the story this morning did not print the name of the professor as official confirmation was not available.
But at this evening's digital press briefing at Jamaica House Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie confirmed the passing of the retired chemist when answering a question from a member of the media. Confirmation also came after the press briefing from Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton on his Twitter page.
"Yes, I can confirm that the professor has passed," the CMO said.
"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Professor Tara Dasgupta as I was once a student of the professor and I offer my deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues," an obviously shaken Bisasor McKenzie said.
Dr Tufton in his tweet also extended sympathies to the family of the professor.
