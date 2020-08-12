Retirees condemn recent killings of senior citizens

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) is condemning the recent murders of 62-year-old Northern Caribbean University (NCU) lecturer Dr Gordon Lightbourn; and 53-year-old Theodora Edwards, a fish vendor who operated on Heywood Street in downtown Kingston for over 15 years.

Dr Lightbourn was found dead at his home in Sedburgh, Christiana in Manchester with gunshot wounds on Friday, August 7, while Edwards was shot dead at her fish stall on Sunday, August 9.

Speaking on behalf of the CCRP central executive and membership, board member and Manchester resident, Dr Owen James expressed his deep condolences to the family, faculty, and students of NCU on the passing of Dr Lightbourn.

He also expressed deep regret at the tragic passing of Edwards, and called on Jamaicans to be more involved in the protection of senior citizens.

“We in Jamaica should be particularly protective of our elders who have worked hard in contributing our share to the building of our great country,” he said.

He was echoing comments previously expressed by Jean Lowrie-Chin, founder and executive chair of CCRP, who indicated that CCRP will pursue collaboration with the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security for increased participation in the Neighbourhood Watch programmes and in the development of an elder care and protection act.

CCRP is an advocacy group for people aged 50 and over. It collaborates with the National Council for Senior Citizens and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security in upholding the rights of senior citizens.