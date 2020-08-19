Returning Jamaicans, visitors urged to obey COVID-19 protocols

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Returning Jamaicans and visitors to the island are being reminded to obey the protocols and rules outlined by the Government of Jamaica to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Under the COVID-19 protocols, all returning residents are required to abide by the 14-day quarantine order where they are only allowed to leave home once per day to carry out basic needs, such as obtaining food or medical supplies.

People under this measure must work from home and are not allowed to leave their homes or hotels or to attend funerals, weddings, parties or any gatherings.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force is reporting that several people have been violating the self-quarantine rules, potentially contributing to the spread of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

Head of the Constabulary Communication Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, said that often “when we call, some people did not get the (JamCOVID19) app download on their phones so we can be alerted when they leave their zones”.

Through the app, the police are able to monitor the Ministry of Health and Wellness' database of those who are to be in quarantine and track their location in order to ensure that they have not left home without permission from the ministry.

“We also find that a number of persons are giving false addresses upon arrival, so when they leave their zones or fail to log their temperatures and the police check the locations, they are not found,” she added.

Those found to be in breach of the quarantine measures can be fined up to $1 million or six months' imprisonment.

Meanwhile, visitors to the island are reminded that upon arrival in Jamaica, all persons will be subject to health screening and risk assessment by the local health authorities.

All tourists will be allowed to go to their hotel under a Stay-in-Resilient Corridor Order from their date of entry to Jamaica. Those tested will have to stay in their rooms until their results are returned.

Visitors must remain within the hotel property in the corridor for the duration of their stay. They are not allowed to leave the hotel and go to another property.

Visitors must report symptoms to the hotel medical station. Persons who are symptomatic or become symptomatic during quarantine will be isolated and tested. Visitors who return a negative result will remain on hotel property.

As it relates to business travellers, those on short-stays are required to remain at their intended address, whether a hotel or private home, and are only allowed to leave to conduct their business meeting(s).

They are required to wear a mask in the public space, comply with the physical distancing rules, and are not allowed to meet with persons aged 65 and over, to take public transportation, or to attend any meeting, event or gathering of more than 20 people.

Non-residents visiting Jamaica from the United States, Brazil, Dominican Republic and Mexico, which have all been designated as high-risk locations, are required to obtain a COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction test prior to arrival.

This applies to all non-residents 12 years and older, including those who are business travellers, entering the island on or after August 20 from the designated locations.

They are required to do the test within 10 days prior to their intended date of travel to Jamaica.