Returning Jamaicans commended for taking COVID-19 precautions

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Some 3,289 Jamaicans have been returned to the island since April 20, Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie has announced.

Jamaica opened its borders to cruise ship returnees on May 6, returning 1,662 Jamaicans.

Since June 1 there have been 22 flights — 15 through the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and seven through Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay — a total of 989 passengers.

Over that period, the country has seen 49 positive cases from the cruise ships, and 26 from the flights, Dr Bisasor-McKenzie said.

“Overall, the number of positive cases from the returning residents is not over our general overall figures,” she explained.

“So over the last two weeks our experience in terms of our returning residents has been good, suggesting that Jamaicans overseas have been taking the necessary precautions in terms of keeping themselves safe and preventing themselves from getting infected.”

She added: “So far, based on this sampling of persons coming in, we've not had a large number of cases.”