Returning resident freed after court upholds no-case submission

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Returning resident, 48-year-old Carl Williams, was yesterday freed in the Yallahs Parish Court after the judge upheld a no-case submission made by his attorneys Peter Champagnie QC and Richard Lynch.

Williams was charged for a 2018 incident in which he allegedly grabbed the then 16-year-old complainant by his neck, hit him all over his body, and slammed his head on the bonnet of his SUV, following rumors that the teenager had broken into his house.

The defence revealed that during cross examination of the investigating officer, he admitted that there was no evidence to suggest that the complainant was beaten.

The attorneys urged during the no-case submission that the elements of the offence were not proven and that the evidence of the witness had several contradictions.