Rev Canon Ernle Gordon dies at 82
KINGSTON, Jamaica —Reverend Canon Ernle Gordon, a retired Anglican priest and author, has died.
Gordon, who was 82 years old, passed away at 3: 00 am today, said the People's National party (PNP) in a statement extending condolences to his family and the church community.
The PNP said Gordon was an outstanding champion of the cause of the people and exposed the liberation theology during his lifetime as a priest.
He was the Rector of the Church of St Mary the Virgin, a post he held for 41 years. He led an active church outreach programme in West Central St Andrew, which included a basic school and the acquisition of lands adjacent to the church, which was available for community use, the party recalled.
It added that Gordon's work as a priest saw him leading active missions at St Paul's Church in Tower Hill, St Andrew and the Church of the Resurrection in Duhaney Park St Andrew.
He was a widely published author and hosted several Christian Radio programmes, including the St Mary's Hour on TBC Radio.
“We salute the late Reverend Ernle Gordon and extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” said the PNP.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy