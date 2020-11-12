Rev Canon Ernle Gordon dies at 82

KINGSTON, Jamaica —Reverend Canon Ernle Gordon, a retired Anglican priest and author, has died.

Gordon, who was 82 years old, passed away at 3: 00 am today, said the People's National party (PNP) in a statement extending condolences to his family and the church community.

The PNP said Gordon was an outstanding champion of the cause of the people and exposed the liberation theology during his lifetime as a priest.

He was the Rector of the Church of St Mary the Virgin, a post he held for 41 years. He led an active church outreach programme in West Central St Andrew, which included a basic school and the acquisition of lands adjacent to the church, which was available for community use, the party recalled.

It added that Gordon's work as a priest saw him leading active missions at St Paul's Church in Tower Hill, St Andrew and the Church of the Resurrection in Duhaney Park St Andrew.

He was a widely published author and hosted several Christian Radio programmes, including the St Mary's Hour on TBC Radio.

“We salute the late Reverend Ernle Gordon and extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” said the PNP.