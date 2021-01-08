Revised commencement dates for well rehabilitation work at Angels #2 Well in St Catherine

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says the proposed well rehabilitation work at the Angels #2 Well in St Catherine has been rescheduled and is now slated to commence on Monday, January 18 and will last one week.

The commission said the work is necessary to safeguard the viability of the well and to improve overall efficiency of water supply operations.

The company assured customers that alternative measures are being implemented to provide supply during this period. However, the NWC said some customers will experience low water pressure or no water supply conditions during service hours, but said trucked water arrangements will be implemented to assist the affected customers.

The company encouraged individuals to implement measures for storage of water to ensure they can maximise the adjusted supply times that may result from this work.

The NWC said effective January 18, the supply times will be as follows:

Daily from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm- Daytime

Spanish Town, Westmore Gardens, Hampton Green, Lakemore Gardens, Newton Avenue, Nugent Street, Mayfair Mews, Brunswick Avenue, Job's Lane, Homestead, Clayton Heights, Fletcher's Lane, Willowdene, Hopedale, Villa Nova, Old Harbour Road, Horizon Park, Sydenham, Cromarty Housing Scheme, Leiba Gardens, Cracker Head, Seville Meadows 2, Featherbed Lane and Valdez Road.

Daily from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am: Overnight

Golden Acres, Wynter's Pen, Villmore, Hartford Drive, Montecello, Avon Park, Stratmore Gardens, McCoy's Land, White Water Meadows, Fairfield Road and St John's Road.

The NWC added that where possible, additional supply will be provided to the areas beyond their service periods, even at low pressures.