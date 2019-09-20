Revised opening, closing hours for businesses in St Catherine, Clarendon SOE

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are advising residents and business operators in Clarendon and St Catherine that in light of the State of Public Emergency (SOE) currently in the parishes, the following opening and closing times now apply:

Clubs and fast food restaurants – from 7:00 am until 11:00 pm. Every place required by law to operate under a tavern licence – from 7:00 am until 11:00 pm. Petroleum filling stations – from 6:00 am until 11:00 pm. Supermarkets, grocery shops, haberdasheries and any other place offering goods for sale – from 8:00 am until 11:00 pm. Pharmacies – from 8:00 am until 11:00 pm. Churches – from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm. Any other public place – from 9:00 am until 11:00 pm.

The police are asking people to comply fully with the new stipulations, as the security forces partner with residents to create safer communities.

The SOE in the two parishes was implemented on September 5, on the basis of a 14-day proclamation made by the Governor General and which required extension at the expiry of that proclamation.

Cabinet on Thursday gave approval of a 30-day extension, which will now result in the security measure expiring on October 19.