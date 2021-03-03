Revival gathering cancelled due to COVID

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The leadership of the Revival Movement has announced the cancellation of the First Quarter Revival Gathering which is traditionally held on the first Thursday in March each year in Watt Town, St Ann.

Revivalists make spiritual pilgrimages to Watt Town each quarter.

The decision to cancel the event, which was scheduled for March 4, is in keeping with measures to limit gatherings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leadership will make a decision about the Second Quarter Gathering which is scheduled to take place in June.