Revivalism submitted for UNESCO inscription consideration - Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange says the ministry has submitted Revivalism to UNESCO for inscription on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

“Since the Inscription of Reggae in 2018, I instructed my Technical Committee that going forward, Jamaica should submit one or more of its cultural practices for inscription by UNESCO,” Grange said in a statement.

“Everyone would remember the worldwide celebrations after Reggae was inscribed at the meeting in Mauritius. We are hoping for the same result with our file on Revivalism,” she added.

According to the ministry, inscription is a much sought after designation and States Parties to the 2003 UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage need to demonstrate that they have put in place strategies to document and inventorise their cultural elements.

State Parties also need to ensure that safeguarding initiatives are undertaken with the full and prior consent of communities associated with the cultural practice.

Notable Inscriptions include Rumba in Cuba and India's Yoga.

“Jamaica's dossier on Revivalism is currently under review for an announcement in 2021 at the 16th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage,” the minister said.

“I am encouraging Jamaicans at home and in the Diaspora to learn more about the process,” she added.

She invited members of the public and members of the Revivalism community, who were very engaged and who contributed so much to this submission, to view a 10-minute video and high quality photographs of Revivalism online using the https://ich.unesco.org/en/files-2021-under-process-01119.

“I believe this is also a good resource for students doing their SBA's, as well as theologians, and is a useful way to create more awareness of Revivalism.”

Grange's announcement comes ahead of the virtual staging of the 15th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity from December 14 to 19.