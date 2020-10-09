Rhode Island locks down campus housing; Nevada cancels in-person classes

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island— The University of Rhode Island has issued a two-week shelter-in-place order for fraternity and sorority houses because of a high number of coronavirus cases.

The school sent the notice Friday in tandem with its Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association.

Students may leave Greek housing only for medical visits and other essential services, such as grocery shopping and essential employment. The students will take classes virtually while sheltering.

Students and chapters that don't follow guidelines could be suspended or dismissed.

The school says it based its decision on statistics showing a much higher rate of coronavirus positivity among students in Greek housing, at over 11 per cent than in total off-campus housing,at under four per cent or in the total on-campus population, at 0.65 per cent.

At the University of Nevada, Reno, meanwhile a recent spike in COVID-19 cases has prompted the school to suspend all in-class instruction effective November 30.

UNR officials are also telling most students not to return to residence halls after Thanksgiving.

School officials said Friday they plan for students to return to dormitories for the spring semester and resume a combination of remote and in-class instruction January 25. But during the period in between, all classes will be conducted remotely.

Only students facing extenuating circumstance will be allowed to live in campus housing. In recent weeks, one-out-of-nine of the county's new cases have been tied to UNR.