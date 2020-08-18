Richard Sharpe runs as independent candidate for South Trelawny

TRELAWNY, Jamaica – When asked which party he is representing, Richard Sharpe says he is not about labelling his effort as a party, instead it is “representing Marcus Mosiah Garvey and his teachings and philosophies that has been lacking for our people for all these years”.

"If only we had started, Jamaica would have been in a totally different position, so time has come now to move Jamaica in a direction where it is supposed to be going," he continued.

With a seven-point manifesto, Sharpe plans to implement the following should he be selected as the Member of Parliament for South Trelawny.

1. Structure South Trelawny yam industry for profits to remain with the people.

2. Identify for research 90 indigenous plants of the 120 used globally in the pharmaceutical industry for Jamaica to grow its own industry.

3. Eco-tourism and its offerings: bringing tourism to the people.

4. Yam festival: Yamboree.

5. Sports and all their recreational offerings.

6. Teachings of Marcus Garvey in every school in the constituency.

7. Every school must have a farm to feed itself and a tutorial for the younger generation's introduction to farming practices.

Sharpe is from Troy District, Trelawny. He is a former teacher and a respected businessman.

Onomé Sido