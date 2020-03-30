Richmond to Highgate main road in St Mary a public hazard, says PNP caretaker
KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) caretaker for the St Mary South East Division, Dr Shane Alexis, says the main road that connects the community of Richmond to Highgate in St Mary, particularly the bridge in the vicinity of the old banana boxing plant, has now become a public hazard and a potential threat to the lives of the many who use it.
Alexis said this is as a result of an unattended break away.
“The road is one of the alternate routes, designated by the authorities, for the commuting public to use while the treacherous Junction Main Road is being slowly worked on. Therefore further compromising the connections to hospitals, businesses, critical social programmes and Government agencies with Kingston,” Alexis said.
He noted that the current national priority is, and should be, our local collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic but said the dangerous state of the roads in the parish can also lead to death.
Alexis said the fact that there is no practical alternative route at this time makes it more urgent.
He added that the hundreds of citizens of Richmond and the many adjoining communities such as Mount Regale, Seaton, Platfield, Sue River, Comfort Valley and Rock River are also suffering economically.
“The cost of transportation to Highgate to conduct activities essential to life, such as: medical visits, access to pharmaceutical supplies, bill payment and banking has doubled overnight! Not withstanding their adherence to the current guidelines of social/physical distancing issued by the Government,” Alexis continued.
“The persons in these communities are trying to survive. They require clear communication as well as a time line for action from the Member of Parliament Dr Norman Dunn and the relevant central government agencies. We cannot allow the breakdown of social services and safety even under our current circumstances. All lives matter,” he said.
