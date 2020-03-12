Richmond to Highgate road closed

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The National Works Agency (NWA) says that the roadway from Richmond to Highgate, St Mary will be closed at 6:00 pm today in the vicinity of the Old Boxing Plant.

The NWA said the closure is in the interest of public safety as an approach to a bridge located in the area collapsed earlier today after heavy rains.

According to NWA Senior Communications Officer Ramona Lawson, the embankment which supports the bridge's abutment has become unstable, further compromising the safety of the structure.

Lawson said the Richmond to Highgate roadway is one of the detour routes to the Junction road currently being used by motorists.

“As a result of the imminent road closure, motorists are being advised to go through Marlborough and Zion Hill when travelling from Highgate to Richmond. Those travelling from the Westmoreland bridge towards Richmond can go by way of Clonmel and Allepo,” she said.

The NWA said estimates are currently being done to carry out emergency repairs to these roadways.

The motoring public is being reminded that the Junction road reopens to vehicular traffic at 4:00 pm each day and remains open up to 9:00 am.