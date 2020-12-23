Rid your communities of criminals for Christmas, JCF urges
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has stepped up its plea for Jamaicans to call Crime Stop with information about criminal activity — for a Christmas reward.
In ads posted to social media, the JCF is hoping to get information about wanted men, persons of interest, criminal activities, illegal firearms and ammunition.
“We can make this Christmas extra special for you and your family… you could get big rewards this Christmas,” JCF said, urging calls to Crime Stop at 311.
Crime Stop encourages the public to give information by offering total anonymity to all callers, and for those who wish, a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, recovery of stolen property or the seizure of illegal drugs or guns.
Meanwhile, the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is encouraging the same, with requests for Jamaicans to call the confidential JDF tip hotline at (876) 837-8888, the JCF at 119, or Crime Stop at 311, and provide assistance in ridding criminals from their communities.
Members of the security forces have been out in their numbers over the last several weeks, continuing to maintain a strong presence in various hotspots across the island, as part of an Operational Surge.
