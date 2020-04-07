Rifle found in plastic bag in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized during an operation in Roaring River district in Westmoreland on Sunday.

Police reports are that about 4:30 pm, lawmen conducted an operation in the area where a premises was searched and one Ruger Rifle with a magazine containing 21 cartridges was found wrapped in a plastic bag to the rear of the premises.

The weapon was subsequently seized, however, no arrest was made.