'Ring master' in Manchester fraud trial gets 5 years

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Former deputy superintendent of roads and works at the Manchester Municipal Corporation — formerly the Manchester Parish Council — Sanja Elliott, was this afternoon sentenced to a total of five years imprisonment at hard labour by Senior Parish Court judge Ann Marie Grainger in the Manchester Parish Court.



Grainger said Elliott is considered the 'ring master' in the multi-million dollar defrauding of the corporation.

Three former employees of the Manchester Municipal Corporation and two co-accused were convicted on May 15.

Elliot; former secretary manager David Harris; former temporary works overseer Kendale Roberts; and carpenter/ gardener Dwayne Sibbles, were convicted of conspiracy to defraud the local government authority.

They were also found guilty of breaching the country's Corruption Prevention Act.

Elliot's wife, TashaGaye Goulbourne Elliott, was also found guilty of facilitating the retention of criminal property.

The Crown said that between 2013 and 2016, the Manchester Municipal Corporation was fleeced of public funds amounting to $400 million in a conspiracy involving the individuals who were found guilty.

