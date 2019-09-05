Rise United spreading fake news, says OnePNP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Peter Phillips-led OnePNP campaign says it continues to enjoy massive delegate support ahead of Saturday’s leadership election.

The OnePNP campaign said it also continues to attract delegates who have defected from the Peter Bunting-led Rise United campaign to join the OnePNP team and that the numbers have increased over the past few days.

“We are all Comrades and everyone is welcome. We understand that some persons were misled by a barrage of misinformation and fake news and are now willing to correct that mistake,” OnePNP Campaign Manager Natalie Neita said in a statement to the press.

The campaign manager is also dismissing as fake news, reports that the Rise United Campaign has commitments of support from 1,840 delegates.

She said the attempt by Rise United to claim almost two-thirds of PNP delegates is a scam aimed at fooling delegates and on-lookers who do not know the truth.

Neita added that OnePNP has canvassed all the delegates and that through its canvass and follow-up monitoring, the OnePNP campaign is confident that Phillips has the support of the overwhelming number of delegates and will enjoy a comfortable win on Saturday.

“We have engaged all eligible delegates of the party and we are confident that the majority will support the re-election of Dr Phillips on election day. We have the support of all four vice presidents, all six regional chairpersons, all the PNP senators (who are able to declare), all new candidates for the next general election, the majority of Members of Parliament, 80 per cent of PNP Mayors and 70 per cent of all PNP councillors who are convinced that the future of the PNP and Jamaica is with the leadership of Dr Phillips.” the campaign manager said.

Neita noted that the “massive success” of OnePNP supporters in the recently held elections for Regional Executive Councils and the National Executive Council indicate that the base and rank and file supporters, workers and leaders of the People’s National Party fully back the PNP leader.

In addition, she said the huge turnout of registered delegates and supporters at last Sunday’s Constituency Conference of the PNP president in St Andrew East Central, and urged Rise United not to “count the chickens they hatch”.

Bunting is seeking to unseat Phillips as president of the 81-year-old party.