Rise in exportation of local productions —MICAF

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries says a number of Jamaican companies are experiencing a rise in the exportation of their products amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

While congratulating manufacturers and exporters, the ministry said it continues to work with them to remove barriers and strengthen the sector.

The ministry further praised local exporters for seeing the value in traditional exports like rum, banana and sugar, as well as our non-traditional exports including animal feed, dairy products and birds eggs, and yams. This, it said, has resulted in non–traditional domestic exports earning US$63.4 million in January 2020, a 24.7 per cent increase when compared to a similar period in 2019.

According to the ministry, since March, companies including Fleetwood and Quality Incorporations have helped to satisfy the increased demand of sanitisation and sanitation supplies in Aruba and the United States respectively.

State Minister Floyd Green said: “As consumer activities change due to COVID-19, Jamaican businesses are now seeing a demand for their products in new markets, as well as a demand for new products in existing external markets. Our entrepreneurs have adjusted quickly and diversified their business to meet these demands.”

Noting the disruption in the supply chain, the ministry said Jamaican companies have managed to penetrate regional markets, trading for the first time within a number of Caribbean countries. It added that in the months of March, April and May, Seprod has exported flour and crackers to Dominica and Pioneer Manufacturing Distribution has exported bleach to the Cayman Islands.

Six other companies, including Jamaica Teas which has exported teas and pantry items, have had increased demand from March to May for products in current and existing export markets in Caricom, Canada, UK and the USA, the ministry said.

The ministry said this import/export performance supports the Planning Institute of Jamaica report of a 2.7 per cent growth of the manufacturing sector the first quarter of the year.