Road-patching works begin in St Elizabeth
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – The National Works Agency (NWA) says that it is now targeting some 27 corridors under a multi-million dollar road-patching programme in the parish of St Elizabeth.
According to Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, under the programme, a number of main and parochial roads will be targeted. The 12,000 square metre programme commenced last week and is expected to be completed by the end of February, the NWA said in a report.
Roads that will be benefitting under the programme, valued at $40 million, include that from Pedro Cross to Lititz, Lititz to Brinkley, Breas River to Newton, Black River to Luana to Scotts Cove, Mountainside to Malvern and Redgate to Elderslie.
Shaw said that the roads from New Holland to Redgate, Luana to Tombstone, White Hall to Bethsalem, Lacovia to Vauxhall, Brompton to Cotterwood, Red Dirt to Round Hill, Vauxhall to Union, Vauxhall to Arcadia and the Santa Cruz Bypass will also be improved.
