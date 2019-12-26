Road closure for Dr Cole's Annual Christmas Treat

KINGSTON, Jamaica —The police are advising the public that the northern carriageway on Old Hope Road between Bank of Nova Scotia in Liguanea and Mona Road will be closed today, December 26 and Friday, December 27 between the hours of 8:00 pm and 2:00 am, to facilitate the staging of Dr Cole's Annual Christmas Treat.

The police noted the following alternative routes that may be used:

East: Along Hope Road motorists should turn right on to Old Hope Road then left on to Munroe Road then proceed on to Wellington Drive then left on to Mona Road then right at the Mona Road/Old Hope Road.

West: Along Old Hope Road motorists should turn right on to Hope Boulevard then left at the round-a-bout on to Monterey Drive then left on to Charlemont Drive then left on to Barbican Road then proceed to the Hope Road/Old Hope Road intersection.

The Dr Cole's Christmas Children's Treat, which is funded by the physician Dr Lloyd Cole, is an annual Christmas treat since 1984 which caters for thousands of children and adults on Boxing Day.