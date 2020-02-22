Road closures downtown Kingston for Dennis Brown show
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are advising members of the public that some roads downtown Kingston will be closed from Saturday, February 22 to Sunday, February 23 to facilitate the staging of the Dennis Brown Show.
The following closures will take effect on the weekend:
Saturday February 22, 12:00 pm – Monday February 24, 4:00 am
Ocean Boulevard between Duke and Church Street
Sunday February 23, 4:00 pm – Monday February 24, 1:00 am
East and Port Royal streets
Duke Street and Nethersole Place
Church and Port Royal streets
King and Port Royal streets
