Road closures for the opening of Parliament
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The public is being advised that to facilitate the opening of Parliament on Tuesday, February 11, several roads in the Corporate Area will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic, beginning at 8:00 am.
These include:
- Duke Street – No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Duke Street between Sutton Street and North Street.
- Charles Street - No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Charles Street between Hanover Street and King Street.
- Beeston Street - No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Beeston Street between King Street and Hanover Street.
- Mark Lane – Mark Lane will be operated as a one way (south to north), between Beeston Street and Charles Street.
Vehicles with George William Gordon House stickers will be allowed access to these areas.
JUTC buses which normally travel along Duke Street from East Queen Street to Heroes Circle, will be diverted as follows:
West along East Street to East Parade, South Parade, West Parade, North Parade; north along Church Street; east along North Street; north along Central Avenue; north along East Heroes Circle back onto the original route.
Traffic personnel will be deployed along the roadways and members of the public are being advised to follow their instructions.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy