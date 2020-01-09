Road code test coming for learner's licence applicants

KINGSTON, Jamaica — As of January 25, Jamaicans wishing to obtain provisional (learner's) driver's licences will first have to visit any of the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) examination depots to do the multiple choice road code test.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Transport and Mining, the new process will apply to all applicants for a learner's licence to drive and/or operate a motor vehicle, including motorcycles.

Application forms will be available at all examination depots and tax offices, and can be accessed from the ministry's website at www.mtm.gov.jm or Tax Administration Jamaica's (TAJ) website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

The completed application form, along with three identical certified photographs, should be submitted to the ITA depot of choice where the applicant will be allowed to take the road code test.

The ministry said the test will be conducted without charge to the applicant.

Where the applicant has passed the road code test, a notation will be made on the form and the information entered into a database shared between the ITA and TAJ. The application form will be returned to the applicant, in a sealed envelope, for him/her to submit it to the tax office of his/her choice, for the provisional licence to be processed.

The ministry added that the tax office will vet and validate the form before the applicant is directed to a cashier to pay the fee of $1,800 and to be issued the provisional driver's licence, with the payment receipt affixed.

According to the ministry, should an applicant fail the road code test, he or she will be advised by the ITA to return on an appointed date to retake the test. Until further notice, re-sits will be without charge to the applicant.

The ministry noted that provisional driver's licences acquired before January 25, 2020 will remain valid until the applicable expiration date. However, anyone renewing a provisional driver's licence thereafter will have to first visit an examination depot to sit the road code test.

Applicants who have passed the road code test and have been granted a provisional driver's licence will not be required to re-take the road code test when applying for a renewal due to expiration or replacement due to loss of licence, but will therefore proceed to the TAJ with a completed application form and other required documents.

The ministry emphasised that an applicant for a provisional driver's licence will only have to visit the ITA examination depot if he/she has not yet passed the road code test.