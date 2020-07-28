Road fatalities climb to 232
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A total of 232 people have died in road crashes since the start of the year, according to the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining.
The figure represent 36 fewer fatalities than the 268 recorded up to July last year.
With statistics pointing to 31 per cent of the fatalities being motorcyclists, Director of the Road Safety Unit, Kenute Hare, is reiterating the call for this group of road users to adhere to road rules and wear the approved helmets to prevent injury and/or death.
Data from the unit also revealed that a total 14 road traffic deaths occurred during the COVID-19 curfew hours since April.
Of the 232 people killed so far this year, 49 were pedestrians, 24 were pedal cyclists and 73 were motorcyclists.
The remainder includes nine pillion riders, three passengers of public passenger vehicles, 26 private motor vehicle passengers, seven passengers of commercial motor vehicles, six drivers of a public passenger vehicle, 31 drivers of private motor vehicles and the remaining four were drivers of commercial vehicles.
