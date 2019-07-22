Road fatalities climb to 251
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Road Safety Unit says road deaths have passed the 250 mark and is again advising motorists to wear their seatbelts, helmets, and other protective devices to save life, as well as, to pay close attention to road signs and markings.
Director of the Road Safety Unit, Kenute Hare, said majority of our road crashes are related to bad driving practices and encouraged all road users to take road safety seriously.
Statistics from the unit reveals that, 251 people have been killed from a total of 228 fatal crashes so far this year.
Of that group, 62 were pedestrians, 13 pedal cyclists, 80 were motorcyclists, 10 pillion riders, seven public passenger vehicle (PPV) passengers, 30 were passengers of private motor vehicle, six commercial motor car passengers, three PPV drivers, 37 were drivers of private motor vehicles and three commercial motor car drivers.
Hare has also encouraged drivers/motorists who transport passengers, to ensure that they do so safely by enforcing the wearing of seatbelts.
