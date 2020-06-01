Road fatalities down 20%

KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Road Safety Unit says the number of road fatalities so far this year is down by 20 per cent compared to the same period last year.

According to the unit, as of today, 159 persons have been killed in 144 fatal crashes.

The unit said motorcyclists account for 31 per cent of road fatalities this year with 49 motorcyclists dying since the start of the year.

A breakdown of the figures from the unit further revealed that 33 pedestrians, 17 pedal cyclists, six motorcycle pillion passengers, 20 private motor vehicle passengers, six passengers of commercial motor vehicles, three drivers of public passenger vehicles, 21 drivers of private motor vehicles and four drivers of commercial vehicles have been killed on the nation's roads since the start of the year.