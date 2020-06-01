Road fatalities down 20%
KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Road Safety Unit says the number of road fatalities so far this year is down by 20 per cent compared to the same period last year.
According to the unit, as of today, 159 persons have been killed in 144 fatal crashes.
The unit said motorcyclists account for 31 per cent of road fatalities this year with 49 motorcyclists dying since the start of the year.
A breakdown of the figures from the unit further revealed that 33 pedestrians, 17 pedal cyclists, six motorcycle pillion passengers, 20 private motor vehicle passengers, six passengers of commercial motor vehicles, three drivers of public passenger vehicles, 21 drivers of private motor vehicles and four drivers of commercial vehicles have been killed on the nation's roads since the start of the year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy