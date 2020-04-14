Road fatalities down since COVID-19, motorcyclists lead the way
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Road fatalities are showing a downward trend since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. The onset of COVID-19 started in mid-February.
The road statistics were issued today (April 14) as part of a traffic crash update from the Ministry of Transport's Road Safety Unit.
The data reveal that there were 44 road fatalities in January, 39 in February, and 30 in March.
There have been eight road fatalities so far in April.
Motorcyclists account for 31 per cent of road users killed in motor vehicle crashes since the start of the year.
The Road Safety Unit then urged motorcyclists to wear helmets and other protective devices to protect against major injuries and possible fatalities in the event of a crash.
