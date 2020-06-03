Road fatalities move to 162 as three more people lose their lives in crashes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police recorded three more road fatalities yesterday to push the number of people to lose their lives on the nation's streets to 162 since the start of this year.

In yesterday's incidents, 19-year-old Rushawn Richards died as a result of injuries he sustained when the motorcycle, on which he was a pillion, collided with a Toyota Hiace minibus on the Benbow Main Road in Guys Hill, St Catherine, shortly after 8:00 am.

The second road fatality occurred on the Chantilly Main Road in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland about 4:30 yesterday afternoon.

In that incident, 26-year-old Jerus Anglin of Bessie Baker, Hanover, died from injuries sustained when the Kawasaki motorcycle he was riding collided with a Toyota Hiace motor truck.

The third victim was 52-year-old Ronald Brown of Strathbogie, Westmoreland, who died in hospital just over one week after the bicycle he was riding collided with a Toyota Altis motor car on the Amity Main Road, also in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

Details of the latest road fatalities came hours after Kenute Hare, director of the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining, issued another call for motorcyclists traversing the nation's roads to wear their helmets and other protective devices to protect against major injuries and possible fatalities in the event of a crash.

Hare noted that up to yesterday motorcyclists accounted for 31 per cent of road users to lose their lives in motor vehicle crashes since the start of the year.

The Road Safety Unit has also urged pillion passengers to also wear helmets, while being transported on the motorcycles.

A breakdown of the figures reveal that of the 162 road fatalities, 33 were pedestrians, 18 were pedal cyclists, 50 were motorcyclists, seven pillions, 20 were private motor vehicle passengers, six were passengers of commercial motor vehicles, three drivers of a public passenger vehicle, 21 were drivers of private motor vehicles, and the remaining four were drivers of commercial vehicles.

Arthur Hall