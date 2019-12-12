Road fatalities pass 400

KINGSTON, Jamaica— For the first time in more than 15 years, road fatalities in Jamaica has passed the 400 mark.

The Road Safety Unit this morning issued an appeal to motorists to reduce their speed and exercise caution on the nation's roads in light of the 404 persons who have been killed due to traffic crashes since the start of the year.

Of the 404 deaths vulnerable road users such as motorcyclists, pedestrians, pedal cyclists and pillions account for 64 per cent.

Director of the Road Safety Unit, Kenute Hare, says persons, particularly motorists and pedestrians, should exercise greater caution on the roads.

“We are appealing to drivers to cut their speed and look out for vulnerable road users,” said Hare.

“Never overtake at a bend or at a junction or unnecessarily, and never drive in a manner that will prove offensive to other road users. In addition, always use seatbelts and ensure that passengers in the vehicle utilise them as well,” added Hare.

The unit noted that males account for majority of road fatalities. Of the 404 road fatalities so far this year 87 per cent (350) were males and 13 per cent (54) were females.