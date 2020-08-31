Road licence amnesty extended to Sept 30
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Authority announced today that it has extended the amnesty to operators of both public passenger vehicles and commercial carriers for road licences that expired March 31, 2019 to September 30, 2020.
The initial period for the amnesty was between July 20, 2020 and August 31, 2020.
The one-month extension is to facilitate individuals who have not yet taken up the offer, the authority said. It added that as a further incentive, no late fees will be charged during the amnesty period.
The authority urged operators of public passenger vehicles who are affected to take advantage of the opportunity to renew their licences and legitimise their operations, as failure to do so, will result in the licences being invalid, once the amnesty period has ended.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy