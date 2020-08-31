Road licence amnesty extended to Sept 30

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Authority announced today that it has extended the amnesty to operators of both public passenger vehicles and commercial carriers for road licences that expired March 31, 2019 to September 30, 2020.

The initial period for the amnesty was between July 20, 2020 and August 31, 2020.

The one-month extension is to facilitate individuals who have not yet taken up the offer, the authority said. It added that as a further incentive, no late fees will be charged during the amnesty period.

The authority urged operators of public passenger vehicles who are affected to take advantage of the opportunity to renew their licences and legitimise their operations, as failure to do so, will result in the licences being invalid, once the amnesty period has ended.