Road patching works along main road in Chalky Hill, St Ann may result in delays

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is warning the public that there may be some delays when travelling along the roadway from Greenwich Park to Davis Town in St Ann on Sunday, September 20.

NWA Communications Manager, Stephen Shaw, explained that the roadway will be intermittently reduced to single lane to facilitate pothole patching works along a section of the corridor near Chalky Hill.

Shaw said the works will be carried out between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Noting that the roadway will not be closed during the period, the agency said motorists will experience delays as a result of the works. Motorists are also being reminded to proceed with caution along the work area and obey the instructions of flagpersons and posted warning signs.

The NWA said the patching works which cost some $8 million form part of the parish's First Quarter Patching Programme, valued at a total of $27.3 million.

Similar works have so far been completed along sections of the Bamboo to Brown's Town, Runaway Bay to Orange Valley, Alexandria to Grennock Bridge as well as the Brown's Town to Endeavour roadways in the parish.