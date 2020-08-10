Road traffic deaths reach 247
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Road Safety Unit of the Ministry of Transport has reported that as of today's date, 247 people have been killed in 223 road crashes since the start of the year.
When compared to the similar period in 2019, the figure shows a reduction of 12 per cent in both fatalities and crashes.
Motorcyclists account for the majority of the fatalities so far this year – 32 per cent.
A breakdown of the figures reveal that: 52 of those killed were pedestrians, 25 were pedal cyclists, 79 were motorcyclists, nine pillion riders, three public vehicle passengers, 27 were private motor vehicle passengers, seven were passengers of commercial motor vehicles, six were drivers of a public passenger vehicle, 35 were drivers of private motor vehicles, and the remaining 4 were drivers of commercial vehicles.
Fatalities for 2020 are projected to decrease by 17 overall when compared with 2019.
