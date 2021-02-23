Robber drops gun, flees with money after being shot

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition was handed over to the police after a botched robbery in Lincoln district, Mandeville, Manchester yesterday.

Police say that about 9:15 pm, a man was in his yard when a man armed with a firearm approached and robbed him of cash amounting to $100,000.

However, a licensed firearm holder in the vicinity intervened and reportedly shot the robber, who ran leaving the illegal weapon behind.

The complainant was unhurt.

The police were alerted and the illegal firearm and ammunition handed over to them.