Robber flees leaving bail book at crime scene

ST ANN, Jamaica— The St Ann police say they were able to nab a robber after he left his condition of bail book at the scene of the crime in Exchange, Ocho Rios in the parish on Friday, February 5.

The police said 24-year-old Javier Amos has been charged with house breaking and larceny.

The police said that about 12:15 pm, Amos kicked in the door of a shop and stole the contents.

He then left, leaving behind his condition of bail book.

The police were called and Amos was subsequently arrested and charged.

He court date will be made available at a later date.