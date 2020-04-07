Robber nabbed on Pink Lane, ammo seized

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man is now in police custody following a robbery and the seizure of five rounds of ammunition on Pink Lane in Kingston 11 on Monday.

According to the police, about 9:35 am, lawmen were conducting patrols in the area, when they responded to a robbery.

Upon their arrival, the suspects reportedly fired several shots in their direction in a bid to escape.

One of the two robbers was subsequently apprehended and a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition was found in the area.

The identity of the person is being withheld pending further investigations.