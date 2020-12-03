Robbers arrested after shootout with police

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Four robbers were arrested and a firearm seized following a robbery on Reds Hills Road, St Andrew today.

The police said that about 3:20 pm, lawmen from the St Andrew North Police Anti-Robbery Initiative team responded to a robbery in progress.

The team, supported by the Police Emergency Communication Centre and CCTV footage, was able to intercept a black motor car with robbers aboard along Charlton Alley in the parish.

The driver of the vehicle was signalled to stop; however, he sped off and crashed a short distance away.

The police said the men then exited the vehicle and opened gunfire at the officers.

The lawmen actively pursued them, apprehended all four, and seized a semi-automatic pistol with a magazine affixed and several 9mm rounds of ammunition.

The motor vehicle was searched and several cellular phones, one laptop, an undetermined sum of cash and other personal belongings were recovered.

The police said the vehicle fits the description of a car that has featured in several robberies in Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas.

In light of this recovery, lawmen are appealing to anyone who was robbed in recent times to make contact with the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421 or 876-924-1435.

In addition persons who previously made reports are encouraged to revisit their local police stations.