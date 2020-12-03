Robbers trigger alarm after breaking into shop
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Two men have been arrested and charged after they triggered a shop alarm and were reportedly found with stolen items in St Catherine on Tuesday.
The police said 23-year-old Jonathon Miller, otherwise called 'Collie Man', of Independence City, Portmore and 27-year-old La-Shane Lyons, of St Catherine and Kingston addresses were charged with shop breaking and simple larceny.
According to police reports, on Sunday, the complainant locked her business place and left after which it is believed that Miller and Lyons pried open a window and door to enter. The police said an alarm was triggered and officers summoned.
The police said the men were later apprehended and found with items belonging to the complainant in their possession. They were then arrested and subsequently charged.
