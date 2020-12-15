Robinson pledges trust, accountability as PAC chair

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesman on finance, Julian Robinson, today pledged a stewardship of “accountability, integrity and trust” as he assumes the role of chairman of the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

In a statement a short while ago, Robinson said the PAC led by him will be “fearless in pursuit of truth and the public's right to know how their tax dollars are spent”.

“Many of the members will be serving on the PAC for the very first time and I wish to remind you of what our primary responsibility is, which is to focus on the control and protection of the public purse and the manner in which public funds have been used in the implementation of agreed policies,” Robinson said.

“We are serving in very serious times, when the world is fighting a pandemic and the economic fallout, especially for developing countries, like ours, is significant and ongoing.

“Already we have seen the contraction in various places and we are well aware that public resources are under pressure. Our job is vital to diligence and accountability in governance.”

He urged the members to approach the work of the committee in a bi-partisan manner with the primary focus on the protection of the taxpayers' dollars.

“I can assure you that this will be my approach and I will ensure that the integrity of the committee is preserved in our deliberations,” he said, adding: “Jamaica is depending on us to perform our duty from a position of truth, fairness and respect regardless of the issues before us”.

The committee will review reports of the auditor general and any other referred reports/matters.