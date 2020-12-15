Robinson pledges trust, accountability as PAC chair
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesman on finance, Julian Robinson, today pledged a stewardship of “accountability, integrity and trust” as he assumes the role of chairman of the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC).
In a statement a short while ago, Robinson said the PAC led by him will be “fearless in pursuit of truth and the public's right to know how their tax dollars are spent”.
“Many of the members will be serving on the PAC for the very first time and I wish to remind you of what our primary responsibility is, which is to focus on the control and protection of the public purse and the manner in which public funds have been used in the implementation of agreed policies,” Robinson said.
“We are serving in very serious times, when the world is fighting a pandemic and the economic fallout, especially for developing countries, like ours, is significant and ongoing.
“Already we have seen the contraction in various places and we are well aware that public resources are under pressure. Our job is vital to diligence and accountability in governance.”
He urged the members to approach the work of the committee in a bi-partisan manner with the primary focus on the protection of the taxpayers' dollars.
“I can assure you that this will be my approach and I will ensure that the integrity of the committee is preserved in our deliberations,” he said, adding: “Jamaica is depending on us to perform our duty from a position of truth, fairness and respect regardless of the issues before us”.
The committee will review reports of the auditor general and any other referred reports/matters.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy